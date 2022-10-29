Sheffield United confirmed team news: Iliman Ndiaye returns as Blades make three changes at West Brom
Sheffield United have made three changes to their side for this afternoon’s Championship clash at West Brom.
From the side that drew 2-2 with Norwich at the weekend, James McAtee, Billy Sharp and Rhian Brewster drop to the bench, with Iliman Ndiaye, Oli McBurnie and Tommy Doyle coming in to the side.
Enda Stevens returns to the bench after injury, joined by Reda Khadra and Jack Robinson.
Blades: Davies, Baldock, Basham, Egan, Ahmedhodzic, Osborn, Doyle, Norwood, Fleck, Ndiaye, McBurnie. Subs: Amissah, Stevens, Robinson, McAtee, Khadra, Sharp, Brewster.
Most Popular
West Brom: Palmer, Furlong, Townsend, O'Shea, Livermore, Phillips, Diangana, Pieters, Wallace, Grant, Gardner-Hickman. Subs: Button, Molumby, Kelly, Swift, Reach, Thomas-Asante, Yokuslu.