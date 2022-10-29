News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United confirmed team news: Iliman Ndiaye returns as Blades make three changes at West Brom

Sheffield United have made three changes to their side for this afternoon’s Championship clash at West Brom.

By Danny Hall
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

From the side that drew 2-2 with Norwich at the weekend, James McAtee, Billy Sharp and Rhian Brewster drop to the bench, with Iliman Ndiaye, Oli McBurnie and Tommy Doyle coming in to the side.

Enda Stevens returns to the bench after injury, joined by Reda Khadra and Jack Robinson.

Blades: Davies, Baldock, Basham, Egan, Ahmedhodzic, Osborn, Doyle, Norwood, Fleck, Ndiaye, McBurnie. Subs: Amissah, Stevens, Robinson, McAtee, Khadra, Sharp, Brewster.

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United in action against Norwich City: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

West Brom: Palmer, Furlong, Townsend, O'Shea, Livermore, Phillips, Diangana, Pieters, Wallace, Grant, Gardner-Hickman. Subs: Button, Molumby, Kelly, Swift, Reach, Thomas-Asante, Yokuslu.

