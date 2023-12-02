Sheffield United make big midfield selection decision in confirmed team news v Burnley
Sheffield United have made three changes for their crunch clash at Burnley this afternoon, with John Fleck brought into the midfield. Vini Souza drops to the bench while Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic also start.
James McAtee and Jayden Bogle drop to the bench, alongside Max Lowe and Benie Traore. That sees George Baldock return to his usual right wing-back position with Ahmedhodzic slotting back in at right centre-half.
Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas, Norwood, Fleck, Hamer, McBurnie, Archer. Subs: Davies, Lowe, Traore, Bogle, Souza, Slimane, Larouci, McAtee, Osula.
For Burnley, Sander Berge starts against his former club while Jay Rodriguez leads the line.
Burnley: Trafford, O'Shea, Taylor, Beyer, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Berge, Vitinho, Amdouni, Kolesho, Larsen. Subs: Vigoroux, Gudmundsson, Redmond, Ekdal, Ramsey, Tresor, Massengo, Obafemi, Odobert.