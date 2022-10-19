From the side that drew 3-3 with Blackpool at Bramall Lane on Saturday, Wes Foderingham misses out through suspension after being sent off after the final whistle and seeing his appeal against the subsequent three-match ban rejected.

Adam Davies comes in to replace him, making his Blades debut, while Anel Ahmedhodzic and Oli McBurnie also start. Billy Sharp and James McAtee drop out, while John Fleck is back on the bench after recovering from a stress fracture of the leg that has kept him out since earlier in the season.