Sheffield United confirmed team news at Coventry City as Anel Ahmedhodzic returns amongst three changes
Sheffield United have made three changes to their side for this evening’s clash at Coventry City.
From the side that drew 3-3 with Blackpool at Bramall Lane on Saturday, Wes Foderingham misses out through suspension after being sent off after the final whistle and seeing his appeal against the subsequent three-match ban rejected.
Adam Davies comes in to replace him, making his Blades debut, while Anel Ahmedhodzic and Oli McBurnie also start. Billy Sharp and James McAtee drop out, while John Fleck is back on the bench after recovering from a stress fracture of the leg that has kept him out since earlier in the season.
Coventry have made one change, replacing Callum Doyle with Michael Rose in defence.
Blades: Davies, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Basham, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Doyle, Osborn, Ndiaye, McBurnie. Subs: Amissah, Robinson, Fleck, McAtee, Khadra, Sharp, Brewster.
Coventry: Ben Wilson, Fankaty Dabo, Michael Rose, Kyle McFadzean (C), Jonathan Panzo, Jake Bidwell, Ben Sheaf, Josh Eccles, Jamie Allen, Matty Godden, Viktor Gyokeres. Subs: Simon Moore, Callum Doyle, Todd Kane, Kasey Palmer, Gustavo Hamer, Martyn Waghorn, Fabio Tavares.