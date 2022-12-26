Fresh from their victory at Wigan Athletic on Monday night, boss Paul Heckingbottom has recalled Max Lowe at the expense of Enda Stevens while Oli McBurnie is absent from the matchday 18, who misses out with a slight aggravation of his ankle injury.
Striker Daniel Jebbison is back on the bench after injury.
Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Berge, Sharp, Egan, Lowe, Ahmedhodzic, Norwood, Clark, McAtee, Ndiaye. Subs: Davies, Stevens, Basham, Khadra, Bogle, Doyle, Jebbison.
Coventry are unchanged from their last outing against West Brom.
Sky Blues Xl: Ben Wilson (GK), Jack Burroughs, Michael Rose, Callum Doyle, Jonathan Panzo, Jake Bidwell, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Jamie Allen, Callum O'Hare, Viktor Gyökeres.
Subs: Simon Moore (GK), Todd Kane, Fankaty Dabo, Liam Kelly, Kasey Palmer, Fabio Tavares, Martyn Waghorn.
United are looking to avenge a late 1-0 defeat in the reverse game between the two sides earlier this season, which saw the Sky Blues take all three points thanks to a late Martyn Waghorn penalty at the CBS Arena.
Heckingbottom described City as "one of the best” teams in the division in the build-up to the game, adding: “They’re right up there in terms of form and showing they’re one of the best sides with ourselves, so I’m expecting one of the toughest games we’re going to have this season.
"They’re a really tough team to play against, who cause you problems. And we have to be at our best, we’ve got to break down a defence that keeps a lot of clean sheets and keep out an attacking team that, regardless of quality of chances, make chances and have efforts on goal.”