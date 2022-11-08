Sheffield United confirmed team news as James McAtee returns to squad to face Rotherham United
Sheffield United have named an unchanged side to face Rotherham United in their South Yorkshire derby this evening, with just one change on the bench.
From the side that beat leaders Burnley 5-2 on Saturday, United are unchanged but James McAtee returns on the bench, replacing Andre Brooks amongst the United substitutes.
The Millers begin with Cheo Ogbene up front from the start after his recent injury, while Richard Wood, the veteran former Owl, is on the bench.
Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Stevens, Norwood, Fleck, Osborn, Ndiaye, McBurnie. Subs: Davies, Clark, Basham, Arblaster, Clark, McAtee, Khadra.
Millers: Johansson, Harding, Bramall, Barlaser, Wiles, Ogbene, Lindsay, Rathbone, Peltier, Humphreys, Kioso. Subs: Wood, High, Eaves, Norton-Cuffy, Odoffin, Vickers, Douglas.