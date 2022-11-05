Sheffield United confirmed team news against Burnley as Anel Ahmedhodzic returns with three changes

Anel Ahmedhodzic returns after suspension on the right of defence, while Oli McBurnie and Enda Stevens are in from the start.

Out go Chris Basham, Reda Khadra and Billy Sharp from the side that won at Bristol City on Tuesday night, with all three on the bench alongside young Oli Arblaster.

That means a return to his more natural position for Ben Osborn, who plays in midfield with Ollie Norwood and John Fleck.

John Egan, lliman Ndiaye and Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

There is no place in the squad for Man City loanees Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, Doyle failing to shake off a calf injury and McAtee taking a big whack to the leg and head in a rash challenge at Ashton Gate in midweek.

Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Stevens, Norwood, Fleck, Osborn, Ndiaye, McBurnie.

Subs: Davies, Basham, Clark, Brooks, Arblaster, Khadra, Sharp.

Burnley: Muric, Vitinho, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Maatsen, Cork, Cullen, Bastien, Zaroury, Benson, Tella.

