Derby County manager Paul Warne’s fears over Will Osula have come true, after Sheffield United confirmed they have recalled the promising teenage striker from his loan spell at Pride Park this evening.

The 19-year-old will return to Bramall Lane after his spell at Pride Park was terminated early.

Earlier this week United recalled defender Harry Boyes from Forest Green Rovers, with United making the same decision with Osula over the striker’s lack of match action during his first taste of consistent senior football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

United confirmed the decision in a statement this evening, which read: “United have opted to recall teenage striker Will Osula from his loan spell with League One promotion chasers Derby County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Osula has made 21 appearances during his stint at Pride Park, scoring five goals in all competitions.

"The 19-year-old returns with immediate effect but is ineligible to play in Saturday's FA Cup tie at Millwall.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Denmark youth international started only three times for the Rams in the league, making 13 appearances off the bench, and was sent off in his final appearance for the League One giants against Accrington Stanley earlier this week.

A statement from the Rams confirmed United had recalled Osula, adding: “Derby County would like to wish William every success in his future career and thank him for his efforts during his time at Pride Park Stadium.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Osula of Derby County was on loan from Sheffield United: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Warne, the former Rotherham United boss, admitted recently that while Osula was not ready to start every game for his side, the teenager had “plenty to give us”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I like having them here and they have been brilliant options for me to start or to bring off the bench because they've both got pace in their game,” Warne, speaking of Osula and Lewis Dobbin, added.

"But what I think, what their parental clubs think - and I try to keep the lines of conversation open all the time - and what their agents think are different things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to think that they'll stay here, but I have to plan in case I get a phone call on January 2 to say there's been an injury at X club, they're going back and you need to make a plan and decide who you want to bring in to replace. That's the constant struggle you have."

Earlier this year United’s No.2 Stuart McCall suggested Osula’s spell at “big club” Derby was working well for all parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad