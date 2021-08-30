Sheffield United confirm the signing of Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane

Conor Hourihane signs on a season long loan for Sheffield United: Simon Belliis/Sportimage

The Republic of Ireland international, who is in the latest Irish squad alongside John Egan for their World Cup qualifiers over the international break, has agreed a season-long loan deal at Bramall Lane.

He completed his medical at Shirecliffe earlier today and will wear the number 24 shirt for the Blades this season.

United went into the international break 23rd in the Championship and still searching for their first victory of the league season under Slavisa Jokanovic.

"I'm delighted to be here and cannot wait to get started,” Hourihane said after being officially unveiled as a Blades player.

"I've played against Sheffield United a few times and it is an exciting club to be involved in. The manager here has a great reputation in the Championship, his Fulham team beat us in a play-off final a couple of years ago and I'm looking forward to working with him."