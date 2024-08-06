Sheffield United new boy Harry Souttar explains Blades switch after Leicester City loan move agreed

Sheffield United have confirmed the loan signing of 6ft 7in defender Harry Souttar ahead of Friday’s season opener at Preston North End. The defender has joined on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Leicester City and could make his Blades debut at Deepdale.

Blades boss Chris Wilder had been keen to secure more defensive cover ahead of the new campaign and will now step up his efforts to bring in a new right back, as well as strengthening his options in the wide areas and up front. Souttar, 25, is a full Australian international and the brother of another former Blades target in John, who now plays for Rangers.

"I knew that it might be on for a couple of weeks, but over the weekend I was waiting on the phone call telling me to come up to Sheffield. I can't wait to get started,” Souttar said. "The club speaks for itself. I don't need to tell anyone how big the club is. As soon as I found out I was available and the club was looking at me, it was a no brainer to come here.

"I spoke to the gaffer a few times, but he didn't have to sell the club to me at all. I've known some of the lads here and know about the club's ethos and vision. I feel this will be a great partnership at this stage of my career and I am raring to go. I can't wait to get working under him and his staff and seeing the squad they have built this pre-season; it is looking really exciting."

Wilder added: "Getting someone of Harry's calibre and experience is a huge plus, and he'll add some steel to our defensive unit. His height and power are exactly what we've been looking for since we lost a couple of experienced heads, but with the loan market we have had to bide our time a little in order to get him here.

"Harry's still only 25 but he's been around a long time. He can handle the highest of levels as shown with his appearances for Australia, and again he's someone who knows this division and what is needed to be successful in it."