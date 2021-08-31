Sheffield United confirm signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves
Sheffield United have confirmed the signing of Morgan Gibbs-White on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The England U21 international checks in at Bramall Lane for the remainder of the season as United’s third signing under Slavisa Jokanović.
Gibbs-White, a teammate of Rhian Brewster as England won the U17 World Cup back in 2018, has made 80 appearances for Wolves since coming through the club’s academy, with over half of those coming in the Premier League.
He joins Ben Davies and Conor Hourihane as Blades players to join on loan during this transfer window ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline, with the Blades still hopeful of further incomings as boss Jokanovic looks to reshape the squad he inherited from Chris Wilder earlier this summer.
Barcelona winger Alex Collado has agreed to join United on loan for the remainder of the season, according to media reports in Spain.
Sport report that Spaniard Collado was close to a switch elsewhere earlier in the window, but the move broke down.