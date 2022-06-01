Sheffield United confirm pre-season schedule with overseas trip and friendly against local rivals

Although the Blades’ preparations for the new campaign are yet to be fully finalised, a number of warm-up games have been confirmed – including away games at Burton Albion and Barnsley.

With the season kicking off early on July 30, due to the World Cup this winter, United’s squad will travel to Lisbon for a training camp in early July, where they are expected to play a warm-up clash against a side yet to be confirmed.

United then play Lincoln City on July 12 in a behind-closed-doors game at a neutral venue before travelling to Glanford Park to face Scunthorpe United on July 16, with a 12.30pm kick-off.

Another game is pencilled in for the following Tuesday, July 19, against a side yet to be confirmed.

United then round off their preparations with two games in two days – a trip to Burton Albion on Friday, July 22, kicking off at 7.30pm, followed by a trip to manager Paul Heckingbottom’s hometown club Barnsley at Oakwell the following afternoon (3pm).

"Details of friendlies for United's development age groups and women's team will be confirmed in due course,” a United statement confirming the plans read.

Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

"All of the aforementioned fixtures and plans are, of course, subject to change.”