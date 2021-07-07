The Blades are currently in Spain for a training camp and will play one match before they return to the UK for two further friendlies against English opposition as well as behind-closed-doors fixtures.

On Saturday, they will take on Europa Point FC of Gibraltar at 6pm UK time.

The game will be played behind closed doors, but United will stream the encounter on SUTV Live for the price of £5.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slavisa Jokanovic officially took charge at Bramall Lane on Thursday.

Known as a ‘stepping stone’ club, Europa Point targets youth team players that had been released by sides in England, Spain and non EU countries “with the goal of getting them back into competitive football”, according to their website.

Following their return to England Jokanovic’s troops will continue their preparations with further behind-closed-doors friendlies before they play Doncaster Rovers on Wednesday 28 July at the Keepmoat (7pm kick-off).

Former Sheffield United crowd favourites could feature against the Blades next season

Their final pre-season match will take place against newly promoted Norwich City at Bramall Lane on Saturday, 31 July.

It is hoped supporters will be able to attend both fixtures with ticket information to be released soon, the club said.

They will also be streamed on SUTV Live for a £5 cost.

Two-time Championship promotion-winner Jokanovic officially took charge at Sheffield United on Thursday.

The former Fulham and Watford boss refused to be drawn on claims that United should be among the favourites for promotion next season in his first press conference.