Sheffield United confirm new deal for Mark Duffy

Mark Duffy has officially agreed a new contract with Sheffield United.

The midfielder is now contracted to the Championship club until 2020 after telling manager Chris Wilder he had desire to leave Bramall Lane.

Wilder, the United manager, described today's agreement as "great news" after praising Duffy for making an "excellent" start to the new season.

Duffy, aged 32, has been a driving force behind his team's climb to sixth in the Championship table and was also a member of the squad that won the League One title, finishing 14 points clear of its nearest rival, last term.

Wilder, who instigated the process which has seen United award their key players fresh deals, said: "We're trying to build for the future and, with that in mind, making sure we reward people and secure their futures here with us is just as important as the new signings we make."

Duffy, previously of Southport, Morecambe, Scunthorpe and Doncaster Rovers, joined United on a free transfer after being released by Birmingham City soon after Wilder's appointment in May 2016.

He is expected to make his 70th appearance for the club when Preston North End visit South Yorkshire in the FA Cup fourth round tomorrow.