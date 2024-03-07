Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United have confirmed a deal has been struck for a new training ground in an agreement that the club say will "significantly enhance the club’s off-field infrastructure." The Blades have been keen to move away from their current Shirecliffe training base, in a bid to be granted category one academy status.

A proposal to bring in a new training building on the existing site was shelved because of relegation and the Covid-19 pandemic but United have now agreed a deal to secure the site of the HSBC Sports and Social Club in Dore, to become the new base of the men's first-team. The plans for what the club have described as a "state of the art training centre" will include two full-sized Desso pitches, plus additional grass and all-weather surfaces, offices, a gym and potential residential accommodation for players.

The move will not see United sell the Shirecliffe site, which will be retained for sole use by the academy with the plan to develop it further and achieve their long-term goal of category one academy status. United chief executive Stephen Bettis said: “This is fantastic news for the long-term development of the club and another huge commitment from Prince Abdullah and the club’s board to the continued improvement of our infrastructure.

"For well over three years, we have been working hard to secure land within the city to take our training facilities to the next level, and by securing the site in Dore, our patience has finally paid off. The site gives us everything required to ensure Sheffield United will have one of the top training facilities around, and by moving the first team away from Shirecliffe, we have space to develop the Academy to be able to eventually meet category one status.