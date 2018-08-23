Sheffield United confirm interest in Boro’s Marvin Johnson… but Blades fan Lee Gregory isn’t a target

Chris Wilder has confirmed Sheffield United’s interest in Marvin Johnson… but Millwall’s Lee Gregory is not a Blades target.

The United boss, speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Bolton on Saturday, admitted he has ‘made an enquiry’ about Boro winger Johnson.

Millwall's Lee Gregory

But Boro, who were thwarted in their pursuit of Yannick Bolasie this week, must bring players in before Tony Pulis, the Riverside boss, considers letting them leave.

“It seems everybody knows about Marvin Johnson, so it’s no good me trying to hide away from it,” Wilder said.

“Yes, we have made an enquiry about Marvin. We have been speaking to Middlesbrough, like a couple of clubs have asked about a couple of our players who have not been playing.

There is an interest from us on that. We have to wait for other clubs to do business to allow us pursue what we want to do.

We have spoke to Middlesbrough, there’s been a couple of other enquiries from other clubs, and we understand that. Talks are ongoing.

It’s fair to say Middlesbrough have been in the market for a few players recently, and Tony Pulis is in the same situation as I am.”

With United targeting a striker before next week’s deadline for EFL loan transfers, former Blades youngster Gregory was also mooted as a target – especially with Millwall on the verge of confirming the signing of Barnsley’s Tom Bradshaw.

But Wilder, who confirmed any incoming striker would be on loan rather than a permanent deal. said: “Lee has not been on our radar, he’s a really good player and a connection with Sheffield United.

He’s done a fantastic job at Millwall, but is not someone we have asked about.”