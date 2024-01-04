Sheffield United have sanctioned the permanent transfer exit of midfielder Harrison Neal, who has signed for League One strugglers Carlisle United. The midfielder was recalled from his loan spell at Stevenage recently and has signed for Carlisle until the summer of 2026.

Neal played for the Blades in pre-season and caught the eye of many supporters before joining Steve Evans' side on loan to further his development. Neal struggled to command regular gametime at Stevenage, with Evans admitting he had "almost cried" on a few occasions when he picked his side and Neal was not in the 18.

"He’ll be a player for sure," was Evans' verdict but that will be away from Bramall Lane, after Neal joined Paul Simpson's Carlisle early in the current transfer window. Neither party have confirmed a transfer fee and the deal remains subject to the clearance of all necessary paperwork. Neal captained United's U18s and U21s and United wished him well for the future in a statement confirming the deal. "Neal came through the ranks at Bramall Lane and has excelled during a number of loan spells, the first of which came with Kettering Town in the 2021/22 campaign," read a Carlisle statement. "His performances with The Poppies drew admiring glances from higher up the pyramid and he subsequently joined National League outfit Southend United on a temporary basis - playing 22 times at Roots Hall.