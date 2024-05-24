Sheffield United have confirmed four pre-season friendlies as part of their preparations for the new Championship season. The Blades will face York City at the LNER Community Stadium on Saturday July 13, with a 3pm kick-off, before facing newly-promoted League Two side Chesterfield a week later.

Harrogate Town then host the Blades on July 23, kicking off at 7pm, before a South Yorkshire derby against Rotherham United on July 27 at the New York Stadium. The club say that ticket details for all of the above games will be confirmed at a later date, while the fixtures are subject to change. More fixtures may yet be added to the pre-season schedule, and all will be streamed on United’s SUTV channel.