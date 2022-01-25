Sheffield United confirm first January transfer as Adam Davies arrives from Stoke City

The goalkeeper, who worked with Paul Heckingbottom at Barnsley, emerged as the United manager’s top target to replace Robin Olsen, who moved to Aston Villa after the Blades agreed to cut short his loan spell at Bramall Lane.

Davies, who came through the ranks at Everton, also had a spell at United’s city rivals Wednesday before establishing himself at Barnsley, where he worked with Heckingbottom before moving to Stoke.

The 29-year-old Welsh international has signed a short-term deal initially until the end of the season, with the option to extend in the summer.

Adam Davies is now a Sheffield United player: Darren Staples/Sportimage

He joins a goalkeeping department depleted following the recent departures of Olsen and Michael Verrips, with Wes Foderingham and Jake Eastwood on matchday duty in recent weeks.

Boss Heckingbottom said: "I've known Adam for a number of years and I'm well aware of his capabilities. He's experienced at this level, a full international and will provide competition for the first team jersey for Wes and Jake.

"We needed another goalkeeper and Adam ticks the boxes for us, he was keen and eager to make the switch and is looking forward to getting started with [goalkeeper coach] Matt Duke at Shirecliffe."