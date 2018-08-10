Sheffield United confirm departure of midfielder Lee Evans to Championship rivals

Sheffield United have this morning confirmed the departure of midfielder Lee Evans.

Evans, a Welsh international, has joined Wigan Athletic on loan until January 1, when the move will be made permanent.

The Latics made an approach to sign Evans on yesterday’s deadline day, but could not tie up a deal before the 5pm deadline.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a loan spell at Wigan before joining United in January, from Wolves.

Blades boss Chris Wilder said: "When the offer came in Lee expressed an enthusiasm to leave so we decided to sanction the transfer."

Evans told Wigan’s official website: “I enjoyed my time with Sheffield United, met a lot of great people along the way, but this has come up as another fantastic opportunity for me.

“I think adding more caps for Wales has been great for me personally and then playing regularly for Sheffield United in the Championship has been good too, I know what to expect after that half season and the few before I had been involved with for Wolves as well.”