United released a statement confirming Brewster had received a vile message, believed to have been sent via Instagram, which has since been reported to both the relevant law enforcement agencies and also the platform itself.

With the England under-21 international an unused substitute against Coventry City in midweek, the offence is likely to have taken place following last Saturday’s draw with Blackpool; a match in which Brewster missed a second-half penalty.

Speaking ahead of Norwich City’s visit to Bramall Lane this afternoon, United manager Paul Heckingbottom has called for more to be done to tackle the issue, claiming “We need help from people outside the game now” in order to stamp the problem out.

After consulting with Brewster and his team mate Kyron Gordon, who was racially abused by a member of the MKM Stadium crowd during last month’s win over Hull City, officials from United could now seek a meeting with representatives from other teams and also the companies responsible for operating the channels.

A year-and-a-half ago, Heckingbottom’s employers supported a sports-wide boycott of Instagram, Facebook and Twitter designed to highlight a perceived reluctance or inability to prevent discriminatory remarks being sent to professional atheletes and other members of society.

“We’re all disgusted by it,” Heckingbottom said. “Unfortunately, we can’t get rid of it (the abuse) as yet.”

Paul Heckingbottom doesn't want Sheffield United and other clubs to stand alone in the fight against racism: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“Some board members and representatives of ours have been speaking to the powers-that-be at the social media companies. We’re not the only club doing it.”

“It’s a breeding ground,” he added. “If people are able to get away with it, then that’s wrong.

“It isn’t about football for me. You want to do more than just sit here and talk about it. It’s a poor reflection on the type of people who are doing it.”

Gordon, aged 20, and 22-year-old Brewster are continuing to receive both public and private support from United who employ a player liaison officer and take their equality, diversity and inclusion commitments extremely seriously.

Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster: Darren Staples / Sportimage

United enter their latest match ranked fourth in the Championship, while Norwich are sixth.

