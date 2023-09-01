Sheffield United are facing a race against time to get James McAtee’s loan return from Manchester City over the line ahead of the noon deadline for him to be involved in tomorrow’s clash against Everton. United have agreed a deal with City for last season’s loanee to come back for the rest of this season.

The youngster has travelled to Sheffield ahead of the finishing touches being applied to the deal. McAtee’s representatives were at Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening and United are conscious that his registration must be processed before 12 noon for him to be eligible to face Everton in a crunch six-pointer tomorrow.

