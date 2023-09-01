News you can trust since 1887
Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 09:46 BST

Sheffield United are facing a race against time to get James McAtee’s loan return from Manchester City over the line ahead of the noon deadline for him to be involved in tomorrow’s clash against Everton. United have agreed a deal with City for last season’s loanee to come back for the rest of this season.

The youngster has travelled to Sheffield ahead of the finishing touches being applied to the deal. McAtee’s representatives were at Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening and United are conscious that his registration must be processed before 12 noon for him to be eligible to face Everton in a crunch six-pointer tomorrow.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom was especially keen for that deadline to be met, after seeing new faces Gus Hamer and Cameron Archer’s debuts both delayed last month. The United boss had made McAtee his top target for the remainder of the window, which slams shut at 11pm tonight, after identifying more attacking talent as his transfer priority, and his signing will complete United’s work in the domestic loan market following Luke Thomas’ arrival from Leicester City yesterday.