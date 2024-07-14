Sheffield United 'close to beating' Leeds United and West Ham to in-demand free agent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United are starting to make moves in the summer transfer window

Sheffield United are reportedly leading the race to sign former Coventry City man Callum O'Hare. The attacking midfielder has been linked to a host of clubs this summer following his release by the Sky Blues, with Leeds United, Southampton and West Ham United just three of the clubs said to be interested over the last couple of months.

However, according to Alan Nixon, the Blades have made the most progress and it is said that they are now in pole position to secure the 24-year-old's signature. The report claims United have stolen a march by offering him a sizeable wage and signing on fee package as Chris Wilder rebuilds his squad ahead of the new Championship season.

The news will come as a significant boost for the Blades, who have already secured the signings of Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum on free transfers. The club appear to be on the verge of bagging Kieffer Moore on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth, too, despite reports earlier this week suggesting the striker looked set to join Hull City.

Given the amount of interest in him, the addition of O'Hare would be a significant coup but also something of a statement of intent as the club look to bounce back from relegation and secure promotion at the first time of asking.

O'Hare started his career with Aston Villa but made just nine senior appearances before making the move to Coventry City on an initial loan deal. After helping the club out of League One, the deal was made permanent and he went on to play a key role in the Championship. Unfortunately, he missed much of Coventry's run to the play-off final during the 2022-23 season after suffering an ACL injury against the Blades in December 2022.

However, he enjoyed a strong season last time around, bagging 10 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions to help Coventry to the brink of the play-offs and the FA Cup semi-finals. The 26-year-old bagged four in that FA Cup run, including one at Wembley against Manchester United, but he was one of the unfortunate players to miss a penalty in the shootout that followed.