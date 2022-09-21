Young Mia Enderby also got on the scoresheet twice with further efforts from Grace Riglar, Rhema Lord-Mears, Charlotte Newsham and Bex Rayner condemning the visitors to a third straight defeat.

Cusack audaciously lobbed Coventry goalkeeper Eleanor Heeps from around 35 yards for her first goal, adding a second on the stroke of half-time with a clever free-kick that caught Heeps out and put Neil Redfearn’s side 5-0 ahead at the break.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And her reward was to beat Charlton’s Ella Rutherford, Shania Hayles of Bristol City and Southampton’s Lexi Lloyd-Smith to the award, claiming well over half of the public vote on Twitter.

Cusack said of the victory: “I’m buzzing, really pleased. We wanted to get the three points and that’s what we’ve done.

“We want to keep our momentum. In this league, you need to be consistent, and that’s what we want to do: give 100 percent, work hard, and do the right things, week in, week out.”

Maddy Cusack of Sheffield United celebrates her second goal against Coventry: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Of her wonder-strike, Cusack added: “It sat right and I just thought: ‘Do you know what? I’m just going to hit it’. And obviously it went in, which was fantastic.”