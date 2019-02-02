Sheffield United: Chris Wilder warns his Blades side not to coast after 2-0 victory over Bolton sees his side go second in Championship table

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, warned his side not to coast through games after today's 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers saw the Blades go second in the Championship table.

The victory, courtesy of goals from strikers David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp, put Wilder's side in a good position in the race for automatic promotion ahead of the evening meeting between two of their automatic promotion rivals, Norwich City and Leeds United.

After a goalless first half, United stepped up a gear in the second and went ahead when Sharp unselfishly squared the ball for McGoldrick to tap home, before netting his 20th goal of the season from Oliver Norwood's excellent free-kick to put the game beyond any doubt.

And boss Wilder said: "It was a real slow first half and we didn't have the zip about us that we usually do.

"Credit has to go to the opposition for that, because of how they set up. We were a bit laboured and slow but changed formation to put an extra body into midfield, and from there we kicked on and got that goal.

"It was an average first half and a good second but we have to credit the opposition. They quietened our crowd and players, and got to half-time level.

Jack O'Connell up against former Blade Clayton Donaldson

"But to win was a good reaction from the Swansea defeat, to draw last week at Norwich and then win today. It was just a gentle reminder to the players... 'let's not coast, let's drive it forward'. We go to Villa next week which is another great game, and we have to see where that takes us."