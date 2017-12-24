Sheffield United: Chris Wilder to warn David Brooks over social media post ahead of Boxing Day clash with Sunderland

David Brooks will be reminded about the danger of revealing trade secrets on social media ahead of tomorrow’s game against Sunderland, despite being ruled out of the meeting with Chris Coleman’s side.

The Wales international, who is suffering from acute tonsillitis, published a photograph of himself receiving treatment in hospital the night before Saturday’s draw with Aston Villa.

Despite expressing concern for Brooks’ predicament - “Actually, he’s in a pretty bad way” - Chris Wilder acknowledged his actions had alerted the opposition’s coaching staff to the fact he would not be playing; despite United’s attempts to suggest otherwise earlier in the week.

“Yes, I think we’ll be having a word,” the United manager said. “Just a little chat about things like this. Cheers for tweeting, or whatever it was, Steve Bruce just to make sure he knew.

“He’s not going to be ready for Sunderland and there’s a chance he might not be right for Bolton at the weekend either. But we might tweet Chris and Parky (Phil Parkinson) just to make sure they’re completely aware of the fact.”

Although has Wilder attempted to make light of the situation ahead of this afternoon’s fixture, Brooks’ actions clearly irritated the 50-year-old and his coaching staff. Despite impressing at Villa Park, United enter their game without a win in six outings although Wilder suspects they are close to recording a first victory since losing Paul Coutts to injury on November 17.

“If you look at John Lundstram’s stats, for example, he’s making as many forward passes and as many forward runs as Couttsy was,” he said. “He’s a quality young player, we know how good he is.”