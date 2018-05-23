Sheffield United: Chris Wilder says real progress is now possible after receiving assurances from co-owners

Chris Wilder believes Sheffield United have put themselves in a “great position” to build upon the success of the past two seasons after resolving a series of behind-the-scenes issues which had threatened to impede their progress.

Wilder, the United manager, was speaking after agreeing to remain in charge for the next three seasons following talks with Kevin McCabe and HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Although the Championship club’s two co-owners are still battling for control of its parent company, a meeting between the pair in London last week paved the way for Wilder and his staff to sign their new contracts and be presented with an improved recruitment budget.

“We have been given funds to improve the team, and I think we are in a great position,” Wilder said. “We don’t want to be left behind. I am just glad we have sorted it all out.”

Wilder led United to the League One title during his first year at the helm before steering them to a 10th placed finish in the second tier. But, after United’s play-off hopes ended following the penultimate match of their campaign, he publicly complained about a lack of “harmony” and “clarity”.

With Prince Abdullah and McCabe moving to address those concerns, Wilder said: “The owners understand my feelings, and have assured me things will move on and forward. If you stand still in football, you go backwards.

“We have to move forward, it’s an increasingly tough division, but one which we competed in very, very well last year and will be looking to do this year.”