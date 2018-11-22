Sheffield United: Chris Wilder says goalkeeper Dean Henderson is definitely staying at Bramall Lane

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has confirmed Dean Henderson will spend the rest of the season at Bramall Lane after revealing Manchester United are pleased with the goalkeeper's progress.

Wilder was speaking after it emerged another loanee, Wales international Ben Woodburn, could return to Liverpool in January because of a clause inserted into the temporary agreement which saw him move to South Yorkshire during the close season.

Dean Henderson is on loan from Manchester United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Henderson, who is expected to make his 18th appearance for United at Rotherham on Saturday, has excelled since joining Wilder's squad four months ago and won his latest England under-21 cap against Denmark in midweek.

Although he refused to offer any concrete guarantees about Woodburn's long-term future, Wilder said: "There's different set-ups in different loans and different caveats. Dean is here for the season. He's playing and he's playing well."

With former Newcastle youngster Paul Woolston set to join Jose Mourinho's side following a successful trial, United will hope there is a possibility of retaining Henderson's services next term regardless of whether David de Gea extends his contract at Old Trafford or not.

But Woodburn has struggled to find his form after arriving from Anfield and, despite clearly being irritated by constant speculation about Liverpool's plans for the teenager, Wilder acknowledged a mechanism is in place for his deal to be cut short.

Ben Woodburn's future at Bramall Lane is in doubt: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"Ben is still with us," he said. "There's a clause for January, if all three parties agree, whereby he could go back. That's common and set.

"But he's here and he's trying to get in the side. We need players to keep the competition healthy."