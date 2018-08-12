Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals why deals for two new players, including Brighton's Oliver Norwood, were impossible to process before the deadline for permanent signings

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has outlined some of the problems he faced on transfer deadline day as a result of the Premier League's decision to close its window early.

Speaking as he prepares to unveil Oliver Norwood and possibly another new player ahead of Saturday's game against Norwich City, Wilder admitted that changes to the system governing when top-flight clubs can strengthen their squads had made negotiations difficult to progress as Thursday's cut-off point approached.

"With all due respect to ourselves and all the other Championship or EFL (English Football League) sides, I don't think loaning someone to Sheffield United was probably the biggest priority for a lot of the people up there," he said. "They were, quite understandably, more concerned with trying to get their own business done before the deadline. That slowed things down and made some of the things we were working on difficult to force through in time."

Although United and other EFL clubs are permitted to process loans or 'loans to buy' until the end of the month, their PL counterparts were required to complete all of their purchases by 5pm last Thursday. With sides on the continent still able to make additions, Wilder expects the market will begin to speed up as the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool prepare to submit their squad sheets on September 1.

"There will be quite a few people out there who will either know for certain or will have a gut feeling that they're not going to be playing much football when those go in," he predicted. "That will open up things that perhaps weren't open before and force people to make a decision about their short to medium term futures. Very few people want to be just sitting around when they can go out and play."

"We've been working on quite a few things," Wilder continued. "We've identified players who we believe we have a real chance of getting and who will improve the group we've already got. We've got good relationships with a lot of clubs, because they know we look after their players well. Coupled with that, I believe with the crowds and the history, that we're an attractive proposition for players too."

United, who host Hull City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening, agreed a season long deal for Liverpool's Ben Woodburn before the start of the new campaign and have previously brokered deals with their counterparts at Stamford Bridge, White Hart Lane and Manchester United.

"Character and personalities are big things for us," Wilder said. "Ability is a given but they've got to show those and that's why I won't be rushed. I'd prefer to take my time and make sure we bring the right people in rather than just bring people in for the sake of it to create some sort of impression."