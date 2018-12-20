Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals ‘When David speaks, people listen’ as McGoldrick prepares for Portman Road return

Chris Wilder has admitted 'when David McGoldrick talks, people listen' after hailing the centre-forward's influence at Bramall Lane.

The Sheffield United manager was speaking as McGoldrick, who left Ipswich Town earlier this year, prepares for Saturday's return to his former club.

Wilder, who earlier this month revealed the 31-year-old is set for an international recall after impressing Republic of Ireland chiefs, said: "David will look forward to going back there and playing well. I don’t think it will faze him, I don’t think anything fazes him really.

"When he talks people listen. His views are very knowledgeable, and a really popular guy in the changing room. When we sit down and have discussions about tactical stuff or whatever, he contributes and it's always something that's worth hearing.

"He’s not the loudest in there, but when he says something it’s usually quite funny, or quite meaning. People respect what he's done, how he plays and conducts himself."

McGoldrick has emerged as one of the most important members of a United side which travels to Suffolk fifth in the table after signing a one year contract during the close season. Ipswich, where he spent five years following a spell with Nottingham Forest, are bottom of the Championship but secured their first win under new Paul Lambert last weekend.

David McGoldrick has impressed both on and off the pitch: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

McGoldrick is expected to make his 23rd appearance in a United jersey at Portman Road and, despite acknowledging the striker should have scored more than six goals, Wilder said: "He came in to push, and has been one of the leading lights in terms of his performances. The crowd reaction to him has been great.

"He's got genuine talent, that's plain for everyone to see. You always want your lads up top to score but he brings so much else to the table with him."