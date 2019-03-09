Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals what pleased him most about Blades’ 2-0 win over Rotherham United at Bramall Lane

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, was delighted his side answered the questions posed by Rotherham United this afternoon as his side won 2-0 at Bramall Lane.

United moved back into the Sky Bet Championship automatic promotion places, for the time being at least, as they beat 10-man Millers.

Jack O'Connell's opener and Mark Duffy's fifth goal of the season ensured a comfortable victory for the Blades after Rotherham captain Will Vaulks was sent off in the first half.

The hosts recorded a fifth successive clean sheet with Dean Henderson largely untroubled in goal as he took his season tally to 15.

And Wilder said: “They were stubborn opposition and we prepared as much as we have for any other game this year.

“We learned the lessons of what happened at the New York Stadium [a 2-2 draw earlier in the season] because they were better than us that day and outfought us as well.

“It was a game of two different styles, which I have no issues with because I played in a style that was effective, and they ask questions.

“We had to answer them, especially defensively. Dealing with long throws and corners.”

O’Connell got United off to a flying start with the opener in the fifth minute before Duffy netted a left-foot screamer in the second half.

“We started tremendously and got an early lead, and had good chances before that too,” Wilder added.

“The sending-off gave us a numerical advantage, and as we’ve seen before it’s not always easy when a team sits as deep as that.

“We had to be patient, thankfully we were and got the right result.”