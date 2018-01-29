Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals timescale for David Brooks return after glandular fever

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will refuse to rush David Brooks back into first-team action after the Wales international was struck down by glandular fever.

The 20-year-old hasn’t featured for United since December 8’s defeat to Bristol City, after being diagnosed with the infection.

Wilder revealed that Brooks was initially exhausted after just walking up the stairs of United’s Shirecliffe training complex but has now returned to full training, but is being monitored carefully to prevent any relapse of his illness.

“David is back in full-time training, but the issue now is game-time,” Wilder said, ahead of this evening’s Championship clash at home to Aston Villa.

“But it’s a medical issue more than anything. He can only do a set amount of minutes at a time, so it might take him quite a while to get back in a position to play 90 minutes, or even come off the bench for 30 or 45 minutes.

“It’s about monitoring him now. He’ll possibly play in an U23s game next week for 15 or 20 minutes, and we’ll notch up the minutes off the back of that, while still monitoring him all the time.

“If we overwork him, he could go back to square one and we don’t want that.”

“It’ll all be medically and scientifically done, in terms of heart rate and GPS tracking,” Wilder added.

“The sports science lads are on top of it, but of course the lad wants to resume his career.

“It’s been a disappointing period for him because he was flying before he picked this up. It’s a bit of a knock but these things happen in professional football. “He’ll be OK, he’ll be fine and when he does come back fit and firing, we’ll welcome him into the group with open arms.”