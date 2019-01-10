Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals reasoning behind signing Gary Madine as he appeals for fans to ‘look at bigger picture’

Chris Wilder has opened up about his reasoning behind bringing Gary Madine to Sheffield United after appealing to the club’s fans to ‘look at the bigger picture’ regarding the signing.

Madine joined United on loan earlier this week from Cardiff, and is scheduled to spend the rest of the season at Bramall Lane as Wilder’s men look to consolidate their Premier League push.

The 28-year-old is a polarising figure in the Steel City – formerly of rivals Wednesday, he has convictions for GBH and ABH in the past – and news of his arrival has split opinion on social media and football phone-ins all week.

But Wilder, speaking ahead of Saturday’s game against QPR which could see Madine make his debut in red and white, said: “Gary fits what we need at this time and looking at the market, he also fits what we can do with what we’ve got to work with.

“Let’s not beat about the bush, I know the signing might split or divide opinion because of the past, and I understand that.

“The game is one of opinions and in this age of social media and whatever, it has created much debate.

“But I’d like to think I’ve gained the support and trust of the supporters with my background, and my knowledge of the club and the supporters and the league, what’s available and what we need to go forward.

“I’ve made the decision, and it’s my decision. I understand it might not be backed fully but people must look at the bigger picture with what we’re trying to achieve, and Gary helps that.

“He’s had a couple of promotion with Cardiff and Bolton and adds to our forward line, gives us something different in the second part of the season and will play a part in us improving, going forward.”