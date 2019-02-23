Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals how his Blades can improve even further after Everton loanee Kieran Dowell’s goal helped beat West Bromwich Albion

Chris Wilder outlined how his Sheffield United side can get even better after watching them take another step forward in their quest for Premier League football by beating West Brom 1-0 at The Hawthorns tonight.

On-loan Everton midfielder Dowell, who moved to Bramall Lane in early January, struck after 14 minutes to move United into second place on goal difference ahead of Leeds - who have a game in hand - and two points behind leaders Norwich.

Albion had been chasing a fourth win in five games to strengthen their own bid to reach the Premier League, but the defeat means they are four points adrift of the automatic promotion places and a Blades side that has now won three in a row without conceding a goal and are unbeaten in their last six.

But Wilder admitted: “We don’t want to stand still. I didn’t really enjoy the performance, but I enjoyed the result. We’ve edged a tight game.

“Other sides in the division, the likes of West Brom, would have hurt us and possibly won three or four nil if that was the other way around, and that's what we've got to learn.

"Not to give the ball back and be nice and composed. Stop giving the ball back, stop turning it over when we're not under pressure.

Dean Henderson celebrates victory

"If we're going to play games at the top end of the Championship at the business end of the season then hopefully that's a lesson learned for us.

"I said before the game, this is a tough place to go and West Brom are possibly the best equipped team in the Championship that there's been for a long long time.

"A lot of the teams who come out of the Premier League struggle because they lose players, but West Brom have got a real good group and brought in too."

Wilder also reserved special praise for his former teammate Darren Moore, now in charge of the Baggies.

"Their manager was a class act at the death, waiting to shake the hands of each of my players," he added.

"There's still a hell of a lot of football to be played but it's a big result - I can't get away from that.

"For us to win here, in their own backyard, is great for everybody."