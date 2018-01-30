Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals his respect for predecessor Steve Bruce as Blades take on Aston Villa

Their paths only crossed at Bramall Lane for little over a year but Steve Bruce’s exploits, then and since, have left a lasting impression on Chris Wilder.

“First and foremost, Steve is a really good guy,” Wilder, who played under Bruce during his short spell in charge of Sheffield United, said.

Steve Bruce in his days as Sheffield United boss

“A really down-to-earth bloke. If you look at where he started off as a player and where he ended up, it says a lot about his character.

“I didn’t play a lot under him at United because he inherited me and we had a lot of really good players at the time, and his managerial career has gone from strength to strength since.

“He’s had four promotions from this division, too, and you don’t have the career he’s had in playing and managing without having something about you.

“But what I find most impressive about him is that he’s a down-to-earth guy who doesn’t look at you in an arrogant way because he played for Manchester United. He’s a football man, and I like that.”

Bristol City v Sheffield Utd: Blades Boss Steve Bruce has his say to referee Andrew Hall about Bristol's first half penalty.

It is tempting to ponder whether Wilder sees something of himself in Bruce, who took his formative footballing steps in the unglamorous surroundings of Gillingham’s Priestfield Stadium before retiring with a glut of medals - mostly gold, rather than silver - in his trophy cabinet.

Wilder’s own playing career didn’t hit the same heights - he moved to Brighton and then Halifax from United, before hanging up his boots - but has worked back up to the Championship after almost unprecedented success at Halifax, Northampton Town at Bramall Lane.

Their backgrounds may be different; the resources at their disposal very much so. But this evening, when Wilder’s United battle Bruce’s Villa in front of the Sky Sports cameras at Bramall Lane, they will be equals.

“We’re in a good place at the minute,” insisted Wilder, whose side will go back into the top-six with victory.

Bruce is now Aston Villa boss

“We’re a few points light of where we’d love to be, considering how we’ve played this season, but there’s 18 games to go and we’re right in the mix.

“We look at our next three games - Villa, away to Wolves and Leeds at Bramall Lane - and think they’re tough, but I think a lot of clubs will be saying the same about Sheffield United, too.

“We’ve earned that respect due to our performances and results, and we have to keep that going.

“The players are bang up for this - they’re taking no backward steps - and are really looking forward to the challenge. They believe they can force themselves right in the mix... and who knows what will happen?”

Much of that belief will come from events at Villa Park back in December, when the sides last met. Again in front of the Sky Sports cameras, Villa stormed into a two-goal lead thanks to goals from Mike Jedinak and Albert Adomah’s penalty, but United levelled through Clayton Donaldson’s brace and had chances to go on and win the game.

Bruce had the luxury of starting Scott Hogan, whose move from Brentford could end up costing as much as £12m, on the substitutes’ bench while at £50,000, Donaldson’s transfer fee was less than the amount Villa pay John Terry each week.

“That was a big result for us, especially after that start,” Wilder, speaking at United’s training complex in Shirecliffe, added.

“To go two down in that atmosphere and claw their way back speaks volumes about the players and their character, but the play too. Steve went on after about a couple of mistakes but I thought the first goal from Clayton, with a great through-ball from John Lundstram, was a touch of class.

“We played some decent football and were full value for a result. Now, it’s up to us to produce similar performances from here on in.”

New signings Ryan Leonard, Lee Evans and Ricky Holmes are available for selection again after being cup-tied for the FA Cup victory over Preston at the weekend, while Manchester United loanee James Wilson could be recalled after his goal on his first Blades start at Norwich City earlier this month.

Ched Evans stepped up his recovery after ankle surgery with an half-hour cameo against Preston, but the Villa game will come too soon for both Kieron Freeman and David Brooks as they look to build full fitness after suffering with a knee injury and glandular fever respectively.

“If we don’t get results from the next run of games against Villa, Wolves and Leeds, it’ll put us in a poor position but a fantastic position if we do,” Wilder said.

“We’re just looking to attack the next game.

“I think all three of the games will be really open; both sides will be going for wins and neither, I imagine, will park the bus. We understand what good players and teams we’re up against, there’ll be close to a full house for every game, all three are live on Sky... they’re talked about games, and that’s what we’re in the division for.

“They’re exciting games but for me, every game is exciting. As soon as the fixture list comes out, you look down it and they’re all great games to be involved in.

“I’ve loved the way the team has gone about their business so far, and I’m really looking forward to the last 18 games.

“We’re right in the mix - we believe that, and the players do. Now we’ve got to prove we deserve to be there.

“That’s not to underestimate the size of the job in hand. Villa are picking up speed and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they’re pushing for automatic promotion at the end of the season.

“There are a lot of twists and turns until then, but they have all the credentials - the players, the ground and the manager to get out of the division.

“To win one promotion to the Premier League is great but to do it four times is absolutely outstanding. I imagine coming to Sheffield United at the time, with a few problems and the career he had, was a big eye-opener for Steve. A real baptism of fire.

“But he’s stuck at it and been really successful. Can I see him making it five promotions from this division? Absolutely.

“But only after a defeat at a rocking Bramall Lane on Tuesday night.”