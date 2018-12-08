Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals harsh words behind turnaround as Blades win 2-0 at Reading

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder revealed how a "few harsh words" during his half-time team talk inspired his side to a 2-0 win at Reading which sent the Blades third in the Championship table.

The Blades struggled to break down lowly Reading but a late header from Billy Sharp and a second - eventually credited as a Sam Baldock own goal after Jack O’Connell appeared to head home - secured the points.

"It was a great win for us but I wasn't too pleased with the first-half performance," Wilder said. "We kept them at arm's length but we were not anywhere near where our usual standards are.

"So I made a little change at half-time and had a few harsh words with the players.

"We were away from home and we had no divine right just to turn up. I just wasn't happy with our general overall display. But I thought that we came roaring back in the second half and were much better.

Billy Sharp celebrates

"We dictated the game and I think it was the right result in the end.

"We had a couple of goals disallowed, which were the correct decisions, but we kept knocking on the door.

"I always thought that there was a win there for us and if there wasn't, it wasn't for the want of trying. We drove the game forward and I've got nothing but praise for my players."