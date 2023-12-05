Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prince Abdullah described Chris Wilder as "the best guy on planet earth" to take over Sheffield United after confirming his return to Bramall Lane as the club's new manager. Wilder will take over from Paul Heckingbottom, sacked with the Blades bottom of the Premier League table.

Saturday's 5-0 hammering at Burnley proved the final straw for an owner who described himself as having "mixed emotions" to part with Heckingbottom, with Wilder's appointment expected before tomorrow night's clash with Liverpool at Bramall Lane. Speaking on Talksport this morning, Prince Abdullah also stated his belief that United have "every chance" of staying in the Premier League this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Chris is ... part of Sheffield United history," he said. "One thing I always like to do, not just in football but all of my businesses, is to keep a good relationship with my ex-employees no matter how it ended. I think you should get over it. At the end of the day we’re all passionate about what we do and we believe Chris is the right man for the job.

"Chris has done great things for the club and in my opinion he’s the best guy on planet earth to take over the club right now in these circumstances. Chris is very optimistic he can save the season. He doesn’t think it’s easy, but he thinks it’s still possible.