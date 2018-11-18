Sheffield United: Chris Wilder provides an update on Oliver Norwood’s move to Bramall Lane

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has scotched fears that a rival Championship club could attempt to lure Oliver Norwood away from Bramall Lane when the transfer window reopens in January.

Norwood's performances since arriving on a 'loan to buy' deal from Brighton and Hove Albion have attracted plaudits from Chris Wilder and opposition managers alike, with one claiming United had "pulled off a real coup" when they signed the Northern Ireland midfielder in August.

That, coupled with the nature of his arrangement with United, has led to claims one of the division's big-spending sides could look to hijack Norwood's move before it is processed following the Christmas period.

But Wilder has confirmed the agreement with Albion is water-tight, meaning the 27-year-old will definitely complete a permanent move to South Yorkshire on January 1.

"It's done, it's dusted and everything is sorted," Wilder said. "There's no way anything is happening other than Ollie coming here. In fact, I already think of him as being our player."

"If anybody tells you anything else can happen, then they're wrong," he added. "They've clearly not read the documents or spoken to the people involved."

Chris Wilder has confirmed Oliver Norwood is going nowhere: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

United will pay Albion an undisclosed sum, thought to be in the region of £2m, when Norwood's registration is officially transferred early next year. Although that represents a significant outlay for Wilder's side, it already appears like money well invested given the former Manchester United trainee's contribution in recent months.

Norwood has also gone on record to express his happiness, both on and off the pitch, with life "back home" in the north of England.

United are fourth in the table, three points behind leaders Norwich City, ahead of Saturday's visit to neighbours Rotherham. Norwood, who was suspended for his country's UEFA Nations League tie against Austria yesterday, is expected to make his 16th appearance for United at the New York Stadium.

Oliver Norwood has impressed since joining Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage