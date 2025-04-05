Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, rejected any suggestions that his players' attitudes was a factor as they lost 1-0 at Oxford United this afternoon.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades kicked off knowing that victory would have opened up a four-point advantage over third-placed Leeds United after they could only draw at Luton Town.

But Daniel Farke's men ended up cutting the gap to the Blades to a single point after Siriki Dembele's first-half winner sealed a crucial three points for the U's and punctured United's impressive away record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United had chances, with home goalkeeper Jamie Cunning named man of the match after making saves to repel Harrison Burrows, Sydie Peck and Tyrese Campbell, but didn't deserve anything from the game based on their disjointed performance at the Kassam Stadium.

Speaking afterwards, Wilder said: "I didn't see it coming. Listen, it's not an attitude problem, because they can't play 39, 40 games or whatever and sulk and walk about and not try, or not give everything.

"It was just the other part of it. We were just off of it. From the start, the two centre forwards never held the ball up. The midfield players made some bad decisions with the ball.

"It's not FIFA...”

"The two wides never really gave us anything. The quality from the full-backs wasn't very good. When we tried to build and gain some momentum, it was too slow and allowed them to get in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a slow pitch and it was a dry day and we have to recognise that we have to play a little bit quicker and maybe a little bit more direct.

"We tried to force little balls through even late on. They clogged the middle of the park up, so you've got to go wide. It's pretty simple.

"There's a game plan. We put a game plan to them, but the game plan is to help the players in possession and out of possession. So, if something changes, we've got to make better decisions to say: 'We've got to do something else off the back of that.'

Sheffield United after Oxford United defeat | Getty Images

"It's not FIFA. We didn't do the basics right in terms of just overall keeping the ball and playing and moving the ball quick enough."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United went clear at the top of the table after beating Coventry City last Friday but are now second, a point adrift of new leaders Burnley - who beat Coventry City earlier in the day - and one ahead of third-placed Leeds.

"As much as we talked about how good Friday night was - and for me it was seven and eights out of 10 - we've collectively come together and produced fives and maybe a couple of sixes," added Wilder, whose side can get back on the horse quickly at home to Millwall in midweek.

"So, we have to deal with that. We have to get on with it. We have to get back on the bus, get ready and prepare for Tuesday."