Sheffield United: Chris Wilder is set to award debuts to at least two players during Sunday’s FA Cup clash

Kean Bryan is expected to make his Sheffield United debut this weekend as manager Chris Wilder plans wholesale changes for the FA Cup meeting with Barnet.

Bryan, aged 22, has yet to make a senior appearance since arriving at Bramall Lane during the close season after being plagued by fitness issues.

Kieran Dowell is scheduled to make his Sheffield United debut: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

But after recovering from the complaints which have stalled his progress, the former Manchester City defender is set to start Sunday's third round tie.

"We've got a lot of players, very good players, who haven't been able to get in the eleven recently," Wilder, whose side are third in the Championship, said. "I think the fans will understand why we're going to shake things up a little bit, especially after the Christmas schedule, but we're still going to be naming a strong team."

Simon Moore, Richard Stearman, Paul Coutts and John Lundstram are also expected to start against the visitors from London, who are managed by Darren Currie, the nephew of United legend and director Tony. On-loan midfielder Kieran Dowell is also poised to feature, alongside Conor Washington.

Although Currie's team is 14th in the National League, Wilder confirmed United have undertaken their usual pre-match research, adding: "No matter who we play, whatever division they are in, we take it seriously and look into how they do things. We respect every single opponent we face and don't take anyone lightly because there are always good players out there on the pitch."

Paul Coutts has also been earmarked to start the FA Cup tie: James Wilson/Sportimage