Sheffield United: Chris Wilder is named Championship Manager of the Month

Chris Wilder has dedicated his latest award to Sheffield United's players and backroom staff after being named February's Championship manager of the month.

Wilder received the accolade after steering United to third in the Championship ahead of tomorrow's game against Rotherham, with his team winning four and drawing two of their six outings since January 26th's visit to Norwich City.

"I'll accept it on behalf of the staff and the lads," he said. It's good to get them on the back of a good run."

One of those draws - against Aston Villa four weeks ago - saw United surrender a three goal lead during the closing stages of the game.

"It seems strange to get it on the back of that," Wilder added. "But it shows a good reaction and that's what you've got to do.

"We lost some big players during the month and changed the team, the players who have come in have been excellent. They are all in good nick individually and as a team we have been playing well and that obviously gives us the opportunity to win games and pick up awards like this."

George Burley, the former Scotland, Hearts and Ipswich Town manager, chairs the judging panel for the SKY Bet sponsored award.

"Eleven goals scored and only three conceded in five demanding matches earned the Blades thirteen points in the month," he said.