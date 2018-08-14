Sheffield United: Chris Wilder guarantees George Long a warm welcome as the goalkeeper prepares for Bramall Lane return

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has promised to shake George Long's hand before tonight's Carabao Cup tie against Hull City which is expected to mark the goalkeeper's debut for the East Yorkshire club.

Long, a former England youth international, spent seven years at Bramall Lane ahead of last month's move to the KCOM Stadium.

Despite sanctioning his transfer following a season on loan with AFC Wimbledon, Wilder said: "George went out last year. He's a Sheffield boy and a Sheffield United fan. We made a decision pretty quickly to go a different way.

"We got a reasonable fee and a good sell-on. We just made the decision on a few things. But he's a great kid, a fantastic lad and professional.

"It's been a bit of an up and down career for him at Sheffield United, it's been a roller coaster. But there will be a shake of the hand for him before and after because, like I say, he's a great kid."