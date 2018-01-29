Sheffield United: Chris Wilder gives an update on departing Blades as Lavery leaves on loan and Kieron Freeman nears a Bramall Lane return

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, insists the door is not shut on any player who leaves on loan after sanctioning Caolan Lavery's temporary move to Rotherham United.

Nathan Thomas and Samir Carruthers are expected to follow Lavery out of the Bramall Lane exit door and leave United on loan, with a host of suitors in the lower leagues interested in securing their services.

But Wilder, speaking ahead of United's Championship clash with Aston Villa tomorrow, admitted: "They are only loan deals, if they go and play well then we'll see what happens in the summer - hopefully either they'll play well enough to force their way back into our side, or increase their value.

"The door isn't unbelievably shut for them but the pathway at the moment is blocked, because of the players we have and how they are performing. So I expect all three to leave in the coming days. We've had interest, which doesn't surprise me as they're good players, and I expect all three to be playing football in February for a new club."

Wilder also gave an encouraging update on Kieron Freeman, who has been out since September after damaging his knee in a game against Norwich.

"Kieron's got to play some U23 games to get his match fitness up to the level required, to push to get into the team, but it's good news for him," Wilder said.

"It was a nasty collision, one of a number of unfortunate ones we've picked up, but I'm delighted he's back and hopefully pushing very shortly to get back into the team."