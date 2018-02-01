Sheffield United: Chris Wilder delighted to get his deals done early

Chris Wilder has revealed Sheffield United are already plotting this summer’s recruitment drive, after praising their work during the latest transfer window.

Four players, including Lee Evans, Ryan Leonard and the on-loan James Wilson, arrived at Bramall Lane before last night’s deadline, while Nathan Thomas joined Shrewsbury Town until the end of the season.

Lee Evans (left) and James Wilson both arrived at the beginning of January.

With United’s final acquisition - former Charlton Athletic attacker Ricky Holmes - unveiled over two weeks ago, Wilder said: “We wanted to get our business done early and we were able to do that. It’s not always possible but it’s important to try.

“We’re looking at what we’ve got and the plan for the summer now, the next window. We look at it subjectively and objectively with stats and views of where we are going right the way through.”

United, who sanctioned Thomas’ departure yesterday, enter this weekend’s game against Championship leaders Wolves ranked seventh in the table.

Unlike Nuno Espírito Santo, his counterpart at Molineux, Wilder is unable to spend millions bolstering his squad.

Ricky Holmes joined them at Bramall Lane over a fortnight ago: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

But praising United’s head of football operations Carl Shieber and Paul Mitchell, the club’s head of recruitment, he said: “To do it in the manner we have done, and with the number we’ve been given, Carl and Mitch deserve a huge amount of credit. That’s work that sometimes goes unnoticed but not by me.”

Meanwhile, United have confirmed their FA Cup fifth round tie against Leicester City will take place at the King Power Stadium on Friday 16th February (kick-off 7.45pm).