Sheffield United: Chris Wilder confirms interest in striker Leon Clarke as he insists ‘I’m not afraid to make big decisions’

Chris Wilder admits he isn’t surprised Leon Clarke is the subject of interest after admitting Sheffield United have received enquiries for the striker.



Clarke was a noticeable absentee from the matchday squad for United’s 2-2 draw at Norwich City this afternoon.

And Wilder confirmed afterwards that the 33-year-old has been the subject of interest from other clubs.

Leon Clarke

“There’s been a few enquiries for Leon,” Wilder confirmed after Billy Sharp’s brace saw United return from Norfolk with a deserved point against their promotion rivals.

“So we left him out of the 18. There’d be no guarantee he’d have been in it anyway because I’ve got to pick right team and subs for each game.”

When asked if he believes Clarke will leave before the deadline, Wilder revealed: “It’s difficult to say.

“There’s still a while of the window left and any deal has got to be right for club and player.

“But I’m not surprised there’s interest in Leon because of what he’s done for this club but it’s been a difficult one for Leon, he’s not really got going and it’s been a bit stop-start.

“But these decisions sometimes have to be made and I’m not afraid to make them.”