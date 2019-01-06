Sheffield United: Chris Wilder confirms Gary Madine is poised to complete Bramall Lane switch after blasting his team’s display against Barnet

Chris Wilder has warned those Sheffield United players who took part in the shock FA Cup defeat by Barnet they will suffer the consequences of their actions, after confirming Gary Madine is poised to complete his loan move from Cardiff City to Bramall Lane.

Madine, the former Sheffield Wednesday centre-forward, has agreed to join United until at least the end of the season and watched his soon-to-be employers knocked out at the third round stage earlier today.

Although they acknowledge Madine's arrival could prove controversial following a series of off-the pitch indiscretions, United's coaching staff are convinced his presence can help the team push for promotion after climbing to third in the Championship table.

But Wilder was in no mood to use the 28-year-old's presence as a smokescreen to mask yesterday's loss to non-league opposition.

"Neil (Warnock) has talked about that," Wilder, referring to his opposite number in Wales, said. "Gary has been up, had a medical and I will talk at length about why we are looking to sign him.

"Watching that, I am thinking, ‘We might not need one, we need 11’. Everyone talks about this player pushing and why is they're not playing. Well, the proof is in the pudding."

"I have full respect for the division Barnet are in," Wilder added. "Full respect for the players. I stood and shook their hands because it was an amazing performance by their guys.

"They did everything right. We did everything wrong. I am not saying I am not to blame., The players knew what was coming and took it upon themselves not to listen.

"That is over to to me to work that out and deal with that problem. It was certainly a problem today that players wanted to go their own way, in terms of attitude and what they want to do. They will struggle to be part of this going forward."

Madine could make his United debut when Queens Park Rangers visit South Yorkshire this weekend. But after Shaquile Coulthirst's penalty proved enough to secure Barnet's progress, Wilder confirmed few of those who started the meeting with Darren Currie's side should expect to feature this weekend.

"I'm not going to just sweep that under the carpet," he said. "I won't be forgetting it and I won't go along with that rubbish about it being better to be out of the cup. That's rubbish.

"None of them can come to me and ask me why they aren't into the team. They might force their way in through and injury or suspension. But not on the back of that."