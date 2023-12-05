Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder believes that Sheffield United are "getting him at his best" after he was reappointed as Blades boss earlier today. The legendary manager, who won two promotions in his first spell at the club, returns to Bramall Lane after Paul Heckingbottom's dismissal earlier today.

Wilder returns almost 1,000 days after he departed in March 2021, after his relationship with the club's hierarchy broke down. But it has improved markedly in the years since, with Prince Abdullah describing Wilder as the best person on earth to come back and manage his boyhood club in their hour of need.

Wilder inherits a club bottom of the Premier League and badly devoid of confidence and belief going into his first game, at Bramall Lane tomorrow against Liverpool. Wilder has soaked up the experiences of being sacked at Middlesbrough and then experiencing life on the managerial merry-go-round at Watford since leaving the Lane, and believes he is better for them.

Asked at his unveiling press conference today why he decided to defy the 'never go back' mantra, Wilder said: "It's an easy line to roll out but I think there are enough examples to know that other managers have gone back and enjoyed their time. I'm going to give it my all; I'm enthusiastic and more determined than I've ever been in my life.

"I think Sheffield United are getting me at my best as well. At times you have to feel that failure and feel the pain, to make you better and I certainly have. I'm not arrogant enough to know there's not know that there's a hell of a lot of work still to be put in and we have to earn the trust of the players back and the trust of the supporters back.

"Because that's key as well. But for me, personally, this is a huge challenge that I'm really rubbing my hands together to get back involved in and hopefully help the club get out of the position that they're in."