Sheffield United: Chris Wilder believes Bramall Lane form will influence Blades’ push for the Premier League

Manager Chris Wilder believes Sheffield United’s results at their Bramall Lane home will influence their push for the Premier League after their 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Goals from David McGoldrick and skipper Billy Sharp dispatched Wanderers and briefly sent United second in the Championship, before Norwich beat Leeds 3-1 in the day’s late kick-off.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

That win was United’s fourth in a row at home and a number of sides struggling in the Championship this season, including four of the bottom five, have still to visit South Yorkshire to face the Blades.

And Wilder, who confirmed Scott Hogan is ineligible to face his parent club Aston Villa when United travel to the second city on Friday evening, said: “There are some great games coming up but it was important that we nailed this one.

“It was no good going to Norwich, showing our quality and character and getting a point, and then letting teams off the hook at Bramall Lane.

“Bramall Lane is going to be a really important place for us. It’s alright looking at a list of games and going ‘we should win them’ but the Bolton game was a gentle reminder that we can’t just coast and wait for things to happen.

“We’ve got to go and grab that ultimate prize. And I’m sure the players will take that on board.

"Once we got going and into our stride and pattern, we played some decent stuff and moved the ball around well," Wilder added. "It looked comfortable but for 45 minutes, it wasn't for us.

"It's going to be important to keep clean sheets. But possibly, when we're on top, we have to win games and scoring is obviously key to winning games of football.

"That's what we're trying to do. I'm delighted with what we've done in January and the players at the top, we're excited about what we can achieve with them."