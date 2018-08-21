Sheffield United: Chris Wilder and John Egan heap more praise on Blades new boy Oli Norwood

It is still early days at Sheffield United but, on the basis of just two games in Sheffield United colours, Oli Norwood looks a class act.

And after the Blades new boy won the man of the match award for the second time in two games on Saturday, as United beat Norwich 2-1 at Bramall Lane, boss Chris Wilder used that exact phrase to describe the Northern Ireland international.

“You look at all the new signings,” Wilder said. “John Egan has not played in a three, Kean Bryan will come into the group, Ben Woodburn is not used to playing with us and it will take a little bit of momentum to move forward.

“But Oli has had two great games, to come in on the Tuesday against Hull and play 90 minutes and then come in on Saturday is a great effort. He’s hardly played any football pre-season... I think he had one 45-minute game in the under-23s.

“But he’s a class act. He moves the ball around the pitch, and that’s important.

“You can see the reaction of the fans to him... he’s a good signing, one we have worked hard to do and makes us better.”

Oli Norwood

Another man enthusing about Norwood’s quality was Egan, who scored his first goal in United colours against Norwich from his teammate’s pinpoint corner.

“Oli’s delivery is on the money and we’ve had a few chances from set-pieces because it’s consistent,” he said.

“We always know we’ll have chance to attack the ball. Set-pieces can sometimes decide a game and we scored from one on Saturday.”