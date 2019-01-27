Sheffield United: Chris Wilder and Daniel Farke see eye to eye following a compelling tussle at Carrow Road

Both Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and his Norwich City counterpart Daniel Farke declared themselves satisfied with the outcome of Saturday's match at Carrow Road, lavishing praise on each other's team following a dramatic 2-2 draw.

Wilder described City as as "exceptional side" after goals from Billy Sharp saw the visitors twice come from behind to secure a point following efforts from Onel Hernandez and Teemu Pukki.

Repaying the compliment, Farke said: "It was a fair result, a game between two high quality sides, high-quality pieces of Championship football between two attacking sides, but we're disappointed as we were twice in the lead and twice conceded two goals.

"The first goal was at the end of added time in the first half and an unnecessary penalty, and I thought we were in control at 2-1. But it was a fair result, both teams had good spells.

"Our first goal was beautiful football, and the second goal was world class. We had to accept that Billy Sharp is a high-quality striker, his movement for the second goal was probably the only chance of the half."

United climbed to third in the table, three points behind second-placed City, after producing a gutsy display in Norfolk.

"It was a hard earned point, we're delighted to get something from the game because we're playing an exceptional side and they've not fluked their way to the position," Wilder, responding to Farke's comments, said. "We feel the same, we've worked hard to get our position.

"There was great character from the players, there are a few of them who are disappointed they've not won it."

"On the balance of play a draw is a fair result," he added. "it was two teams, two ways of going about it and I'm happy with a point.

"We've had tight games where we've lost and didn't want to be on the receiving end of one where we've lost. And we weren't. They're an outstanding team who call you all sorts of problems, and we had to be aware on the counter attack."