They had nothing to do with tactics. They didn’t contain any snippets of information about the opposition. Instead, recognising the pressure Rhian Brewster was feeling, Basham simply wanted to let the youngster know he wasn’t alone.

“Rhian came in, he hadn’t played for a while, and you could tell he was under it a bit,” Basham admits, remembering how he encouraged his colleague moments before the game. “I told him ‘Come on, me and you tonight, we have to perform for ourselves as well as the team.’

“Everyone here is right behind Rhian. All of us, right the way through. Personally speaking, I really wanted him to do well. And I thought he did. I really wanted him to score too.”

Although Brewster didn’t find the back of the net, he performed well enough to suggest he will remain in the starting eleven when United face Blackburn Rovers tomorrow afternoon. Twelve months ago, the 21-year-old was being hailed as the club’s saviour after completing his record breaking move from Liverpool. Thirty-nine appearances and only one goal later, the £23.5m fee United paid to sign him is now viewed as being the biggest and most expensive of the mistakes which contributed to last season’s relegation from the Premier League.

Like Brewster, whose appearance at the City Ground was his first in the Championship since mid-September, Basham was also wracked by nerves during the countdown to kick-off. One of the first names on United’s team sheet under former manager Chris Wilder, the defender has been the highest profile victim of Slavisa Jokanovic’s decision to switch from a back three to a four after taking charge in May. With the on-loan Ben Davies emerging as the Serb’s preferred partner for John Egan, Basham knew there was no margin for error when the Liverpool centre-half was ruled-out of the game after contracting a virus.

Still, in a display of camaraderie Jokanovic referenced as United prepared to leave for Ewood Park, Basham’s first thoughts were for Brewster whose confidence hit rock bottom when he was controversially sent-off whilst on duty for England under-21’s during the recent international break.

“He wants to do well, he’s desperate to do well here and he wants to be in the squad,” Basham says. “You can see the disappointment in him, and how it affects his mindset, when he isn’t. But personally, I think that’s a good thing because it shows he really cares.

“That’s why he’s kept on plugging away and cracking the whip, doing everything that the manager has asked of him. I think he did what he needed to do (against Forest) because if he hadn’t, where do you go again? That took some guts, because of the situation he’s in. I think it said a lot about him.”

Like Basham, Jokanovic has also provided Brewster with emotional as well as professional support in an effort to unlock his potential - describing the striker as “one of the most talented” up and coming footballers in the country during an interview with the Star on Thursday.

But if Brewster wants further encouragement, he should look no further than Lys Mousset. The Frenchman has also spent long periods of his career at United out of form, out of fitness and out of the team following a series of sometimes self-inflicted problems. However, after recovering from the injury he sustained during Jokanovic’s first competitive match at the helm, Mousset heads to Lancashire searching for his fourth goal in five outings.

“This is a very good team, I don’t care what anyone says,” Basham continues. “So when the manager gives you the call, you’ve got to be ready. If you play well, then it’s going to give the team as a whole more of a chance of playing well.”

Stopping goals, not scoring them, has been top of United’s ‘to do’ list ahead of the meeting with a Rovers side beaten 7-0 by Fulham on Wednesday night. Twenty-four hours earlier, United appeared on course to secure their sixth win of the campaign when Morgan Gibbs-White fired them in front during the closing stages only for Lewis Grabban to equalise after being left unmarked at the far post.

“There was a bit of an argument, not a scrap or anything but a heated discussion among the lads, about not keeping the clean sheet,” Basham reveals. “Our ‘keeper Robin (Olsen) probably had one thing to do all night and then had no chance with that - he didn’t deserve that either.

“It was a positive argument because we’re all striving for the same thing. The stats man told us that’s about the sixth time we’ve let a goal in during the last 15 minutes and that’s something we’ve got to put right.”

United finished the latest round of fixtures in 16th, four points behind 12th placed Rovers and trailing the play-off positions by a further two.

“When we got promoted, we kept about 20 clean sheets or something and that’s what wins you games,” Basham says, tracing United’s journey out of the second tier in 2019. “If we’d kept one at Forest, we’d have come away thinking ‘We’ve got a really good in, at a tough place, in front of a really strong crowd.’ That’s why it was disappointing.”

Despite acknowledging their position in the table reflects their indifferent form, Basham is convinced United are making progress under Jokanovic.